Appellate Court annuls first-instance ruling in Bribe case

Skopje, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - The Skopje-based Appellate Court has decided to annual the first-instance ruling in case dubbed Bribe.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is indicted of taking bribes of about EUR 160,000 in the capacity of Strumica Mayor.

The Appellate Court ruled after it established that the decision over the use of evidence secured from special investigative measures was not taken by a council of judges in session, but by the council president, thus violating the legally stipulated procedure. ik/14:09

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.