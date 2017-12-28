Kathimerini: New Democracy calls Greece’s ruling coalition on uniform stance to name dispute
- Thursday, December 28, 2017 2:46 PM
Athens, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - The main Greek opposition party New Democracy is calling on the government to clarify its uniform stance in regard to name dispute, due to differences in the party on this issue, Kathimerini daily reads.
"We remind Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his coalition partner Panos Kammenos that two parties, Syriza and the Independent Greeks, are in the government, not in the opposition. And since we assume that they communicate with each other, we expect a concrete and joint proposal for the name of the FYROM. Because as long as they are in the government they bear the responsibility for the agreement, and not the opposition parties,” New Democracy said in a press release.
The conservative party’s demand for clarity came after Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias suggested this week that the leftist-led government would be looking for a “majority of lawmakers” and not a “majority of parties” when it came to deciding on the name issue, Kathimerini reads.
Kotzias’s comment was seen as an apparent dig at the government’s coalition partner, right-wing nationalist Independent Greeks, whose leader, Panos Kammenos, said his party would never consent to a name containing the word “Macedonia.”
Also leftist Syriza also has MPs who are unwilling or even oppose the acceptance of the name with geographic qualifier.
Former New Democracy foreign minister Dora Bakoyannis accused the government of lacking a uniform stance on the issue, adding that for this reason it is “condemned to failure.”
Greece’s centrist To Potami party also urged the coalition government to clarify its position on the name dispute. sk/14:45
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:31 PM | Turkey searches for suspect after blast near police station
An explosion apparently targeted a police station Thursday in the southern Turkish city of Adana but...
- 9:25 PM | Italian government sets election for March 4
The Italian government has set March 4 as the date for the next parliamentary election, formally lau...
- 9:19 PM | AA leader Sela: PM Zaev gets new ministerial post, but loses serious partner
By the election of a new health minister and the decision of the Alliance of Albanians (AA) to quit ...
- 7:39 PM | Italian president dissolves parliament ahead of election
Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday dissolved parliament ahead of an election which is e...
- 7:34 PM | Plane blown into airport building by strong winds
A plane crashed into the side of a building after it was blown from its parking space by strong wind...