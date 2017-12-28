Ombudsman: Arrest of MPs constitutes violation of parliamentary immunity

Skopje, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - The arrest of three MPs in November constitutes a violation of the right to parliamentary immunity and the principle of presumption of innocence because the rulebook on police affairs hadn't been respected, the Ombudsman of Macedonia has concluded.

The conclusion comes as a result of processing a complaint filed by the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE and the For Better Macedonia coalition, the Ombudsman Ixhet Memeti told a press briefing on Thursday.

According to him, it is indisputable that police officers had failed to act in line with the rulebook on the manner of performing police affairs, which stipulates that police officers should not arrest an individual who has been granted a status of immunity.

The Ombudsman said a recommendation has been sent to the Minister of the Interior proposing launch of an investigation into the conduct of police officers on Nov. 28, establishment of accountability and penalties for the police officers who had violated the rights of the MPs.

Additionally, the Ombudsman said one should ask the question why the court had issued an arrest warrant for people with parliamentary immunity without the MPs having their immunity lifted beforehand.

Memeti said his institution was satisfied with the cooperation with the Interior Ministry over the procedure, even though the ministry had failed to respond directly to questions. Nevertheless, the ministry had sent all documents with which the Ombudsman's office was able to locate the problem, he said. ba/14:36

