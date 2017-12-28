Solution for pollution problem is focus on sources: Vice Premier

Skopje, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - The pollution problem needs to be solved by focusing on the sources not the consequences, Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev told a Q&A session in Parliament on Thursday.

He said analyses have shown that the largest source of pollution is heating during the winter months, followed by transport and industry.

"The heating aspect needs to change, namely eliminating wood, coal, rubbers and other resources that produce PM particles. Gasification will be an important step in this regard," said Angjusev.

Regarding transport, the Vice Premier said the decision to allow the import of vehicles with low environmental standards was most damaging.

"Now it is better to find a way to provide subsidies for gas or electric vehicles,", added Angjusev.

Pertaining to the industry, he said the Government has persevered in its commitment to keep Jugohrom Ferroalloys closed until the required filter is installed.

"There should be zero tolerance to exhaust gasses in industry. We must solve the problem in a comprehensive manner and Jugohrom is a good example of this. We must act in a similar way with other energy facilities", stressed Angjusev.

He said there is a serious problem in mining-energy combine (REK) Bitola, since the 2012 reconstruction did not take into account the environmental aspect, despite the fact that EUR 65 million had been spent on the operation. ik/14:40

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.