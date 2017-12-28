TI Macedonia: Corruption in Macedonia soars

Skopje, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - Corruption in Macedonia has soared recently and it is recorded as a historic low ranking in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2016, says a report of Transparency International (TI)-Macedonia entitled 'Fight against Corruption in Macedonia in 2017.'

The Corruption Perceptions Index 2016 notes an alarming drop down 24 places with Macedonia being ranked 90th out of 176 countries, reads the report.

As regards the fight against corruption in recent years, according to the report, Macedonia was subject to a policy based on clientelism and interests. "By strengthening the system of a captured state, the institutions tasked with fighting corruption have been hindered, thus paving the way for a fortified system of protection of the corrupted and a system in which interests prevail instead of laws."

TI-Macedonia says the new index will be released in 2018. "Effective activity in the fight against corruption is needed that will include all stakeholders, as well as comprehensive reforms of the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption (SCPC)," it notes. ba/15:30

