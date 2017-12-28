Trial of “Trista” case adjourned until February

Skopje, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - A hearing in the Special Public Prosecution (SPO) case codenamed “Trista” has been adjourned and rescheduled for 19 February 2018.

The SPO accuses former assistant interior minister Gjoko Popovski of misusing office and authorization, which deprived the budget of EUR 453.570 in the process of procurement of 300 vehicles for the Ministry of Interior, when he enabled several companies to be selected in the bidding procedure, although they had not submitted the lowest bid.

Under a decision of the Court of Appeals, wiretapped conversations can be used as evidence against the defendant in the trial. ba/18:07

