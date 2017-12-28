President Ivanov signs decree on ratification of Istanbul Convention

Skopje, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - President Gjorge Ivanov signed Thursday a decree on approving the law on ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (Istanbul Convention).

Ivanov welcomes the declared reasons for ratifying the Convention, but voices concern over its unconventional definition of gender, interpretation of psychological violence and the rights of parents to ensure an education for their children in line with own religious and philosophical beliefs, the President Office said in a press release.

'The Istanbul Convention introduces a new and unconventional definition of gender as a social construct that is independent from biological gender and can be changed upon will. The term 'sex' not 'gender' is stipulated in Macedonia's Constitution. The Istanbul Convention's definition also contradicts the valid definitions of the international law,' Ivanov says.

He believes that the Istanbul Convention's controversial definition may also disturb the fundamental human right of parents to bring up their children in accordance with their moral values.

'By ratifying the Convention, the definition of gender as a social construct becomes obligatory, which could additionally limit the right of parents to stand against controversial educational programs that will force children to consider the male and female gender in gender neutral terms. The Istanbul Convention could interpret such opposition as a psychological violence,' Ivanov says.

He also points out that the provision for psychological violence may be abused for limiting the right of conscience, mindset and belief. Hence, the President says, even an expression of opposite opinion may be interpreted as a 'violation of the psychological integrity'. lk/17:44

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.