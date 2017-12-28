Alliance of Albanians' office-holders tender their resignations
- Thursday, December 28, 2017 6:54 PM
Skopje, 28 December 2017 (MIA) - Office-holders of Macedonia's government junior coalition partner - the Alliance of Albanians (AA) - tendered their resignations on Thursday.
The Deputy-Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Transport & Communications, Labour & Social Policy - Arta Toci, Remzi Memedi and Elmi Aziri respectively, as well as State Secretary with the Ministry of Justice Zulfi Adili, submitted their resignations to the government, AA's Elmi Aziri told the Alsat-M TV. Eight directors of state institutions are also expect to resign in the next few days.
Yesterday AA leader Zijadin Sela said the party would join the opposition as the agreement with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has been breached.
PM Zaev on his part said he expected the resignations as Sela didn't accept the offer for the post of Vice Premier for reforms. lk/18:53
