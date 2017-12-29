МИА Лого
"Ladies' Symphony" - New Year's concert of Bitola Chamber Orchestra

Friday, December 29, 2017  8:40 AM

"Ladies

Bitola, 29 December 2017 (MIA) - Hits by world-renowned singers Rihanna, Amy Winehouse, Alicia Keys, Emeli Sande etc will be on the programme of Saturday's New Year concert titled "Ladies' Symphony" of the Bitola Chamber Orchestra, organized by the city's culture center.

Nade Taleska, Lena Zatkoska, Irena Dimovska, Marija Gruevska and Ana Gastarova will perform as soloists at the concert. ik/08:39

