Friday, December 29, 2017, 

Free public transport ends

Friday, December 29, 2017  8:51 AM

Skopje, 29 December 2017 (MIA) - Free public transport in Skopje, which was introduced due to air pollution, ends on Friday.

Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov said the emergency measures would be temporarily halted, but enter into force again if circumstances so require.

Skopje citizens were able to use the free public transport on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Government's emergency measures to curb air pollution are enforced when levels of fine PM10 particles exceed 200 μg/m for two consecutive days. ik/08:49

