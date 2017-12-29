Macedonians optimists, expect economic prosperity in 2018: survey

Skopje, 29 December 2017 (MIA) - Macedonians are optimists regarding the economic prosperity in 2018, most hope for a better future and are happier than most of respondents in other countries, shows the latest Brima Gallup Global Study "End of the Year".

"Respondents in Macedonia have big expectations for 2018 when it comes to economic prosperity, higher than the global average. 36 percent of Macedonian citizens expect 2018 to be a year of economic prosperity, 24 percent believe it will be difficult, while 34 percent say there will be no changes," reads the report.

Asked if they think that 2018 will be better, worse or the same as 2017, 46 percent of respondents say they expect a better year, 18 percent worse, while 31 percent expect no changes.

"The net Happiness result in Macedonia stands at +54 percent, which is higher than the global average (+48). When asked if they personally feel very happy, happy, neither happy nor unhappy, or unhappy/very unhappy in life, 13 percent of Macedonian respondents say they feel very happy, 48 percent-happy, 30 percent-neither happy nor unhappy, 6 percent/1 percent-unhappy/very unhappy," notes Brima Gallup.

In global terms, citizens expect a difficult year and the economic pessimism has finally "won". ik/13:17

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.