Macedonian composer Dzijan Emin to conduct concerts in Budapest
- Friday, December 29, 2017 3:57 PM
Skopje, 29 December 2017 (MIA) - Macedonian conductor, composer and arranger Dzijan Emin on January 4-5 will conduct two concerts in the Budapest-based MUPA, one of the most prestigious venues in Hungary.
Emin will conduct concerts dubbed Myrtil-Paris Symphony with Myrtill Micheller, one of the best European jazz artists, performing as soloist.
The sold-out concerts will see performances of compositions by Yves Montand, Édith Piaf, Michel Legrand, Joe Dassin, etc.
In November, the Macedonian conductor helmed the concert Neuland-Sensorium, which included his compositions. It was named the event of the year by the urban lifestyle portal 'Reborn'.
At the same time, Emin collaborated as an orchestrator of the score for the most expensive film ever made in India with the French artist Rico the Wizard. ba/15:56
