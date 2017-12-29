Association of Journalists and MoI sign memorandum of cooperation
- Friday, December 29, 2017 2:18 PM
Skopje, 29 December 2017 (MIA) - Participation in joint training and campaigns raising public awareness about the role of the Interior Ministry (MoI) in securing safety and peace of the citizens, including journalists, and in making sure that journalists are performing their duties freely and in a safe climate, are some of the activities set to be conducted by both the MoI and the Association of Journalists of Macedonia (AJM).
On Friday, Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and AJM President Naser Selmani signed a memorandum of cooperation. Amongst other things, it envisages the creation of a protocol on reporting high-risk events.
Through training, AJM will help MoI members prepare to appear in the media, i.e. communication with the media, in the interest of the right to free expression.
"In the past, we have witnesses attacks on journalists, something that is unthinkable in a democratic country. The Ministry will do everything in its power to ensure that media workers are able to perform their jobs freely and safely. The media are the backbone of a democratic society," stated Minister Spasovski.
Today's signing of the document, Selmani said, demonstrates the political will of the new minister to solve issues that affect journalists.
"The main concern of journalists in recent times has been their safety and the role of the media in a democratic society. In the past five years, the AJM has registered over 50 different assaults on journalists and the institutions have failed to bring any of the perpetrators to justice," he noted.
According to Selmanu, the memorandum reveals the readiness of the two parties to cooperate closely and to put an end to the policy of impunity involving attacks on journalists. ba/14:17
