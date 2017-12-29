МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, December 29, 2017, 

Badnik, non-working day for Orthodox believers

Friday, December 29, 2017  2:28 PM

Badnik, non-working day for Orthodox believers

Skopje, 29 December 2017 (MIA) - In compliance with the Law on HolidaysJanuary 6 (Saturday), day before Christmas (Badnik) is non-working for Orthodox believers, Ministry of Labour and Social Policy said in a press release. 

At the same time, Labour Ministry congratulates Badnik to all Orthodox believers. sk/14:25

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS
Top