Badnik, non-working day for Orthodox believers

Skopje, 29 December 2017 (MIA) - In compliance with the Law on Holidays, January 6 (Saturday), day before Christmas (Badnik) is non-working for Orthodox believers, Ministry of Labour and Social Policy said in a press release.

At the same time, Labour Ministry congratulates Badnik to all Orthodox believers. sk/14:25

