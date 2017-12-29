Badnik, non-working day for Orthodox believers
- Friday, December 29, 2017 2:28 PM
Skopje, 29 December 2017 (MIA) - In compliance with the Law on Holidays, January 6 (Saturday), day before Christmas (Badnik) is non-working for Orthodox believers, Ministry of Labour and Social Policy said in a press release.
At the same time, Labour Ministry congratulates Badnik to all Orthodox believers. sk/14:25
