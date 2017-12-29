PM Zaev: Deputy PM for reforms to be kept for AA party
- Friday, December 29, 2017 3:32 PM
Skopje, 29 December 2017 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev stated Friday he would keep the post of deputy premier for reforms for the party Alliance for Albanians (AA), whereas the vacant posts of deputy ministers, occupied until yesterday by AA members who have already filed resignations, would be filled after the New Year's holidays.
Deputy premier for reforms is a vital vice-presidential post, said Zaev speaking to reporters.
"Vice president of the government in charge of reforms will be tasked with coordinating even (PM) Zaev, coordinating the minister of justice, interior minister, minister of European affairs, and other relevant ministries. The success of reform implementation by a small party will serve as its launchpad," he said.
The PM noted he hadn't negotiated with DPA. "The public was informed about our most recent meeting, and I won't rule out another meeting after New Year's holidays."
Zaev said he would like a more stable parliamentary majority. "I will continue to talk with smaller political parties," he stated adding he hoped all vacant posts would be filled until Jan. 15. ba/15:30
