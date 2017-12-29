Police observed the law during MPs' arrest, says Minister Spasovski
- Friday, December 29, 2017 4:50 PM
Skopje, 29 December 2017 (MIA) - Police officers who arrested in November MPs for their alleged involvement in the Parliament violence on 27 April 2017 acted in line with a court order all the while acting according to their legal powers, Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski stated Friday.
He was responding to a question on whether the police officers could be subject to command responsibility.
On Thursday, the Ombudsman of Macedonia said it had been concluded that the arrest of the three MPs constituted a violation of the right to parliamentary immunity and the principle of presumption of innocence because the rulebook on police affairs hadn't been respected.
"I cite the law, I don't rely on the rulebook, because the law is an act more important than the rulebook," Minister Spasovski said. ba/16:49
