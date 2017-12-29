Government's reception for protégées of SOS Children's Village, 'October 11' orphanage
Skopje, 29 December 2017 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev welcomed and presented New Year's gifts Friday to protégées of the SOS Children's Village and 'October 11' orphanage.
The government wishes to send a message that each and every child is important and unique, PM Zaev said to his guests.
'We wished for those children without parental care to visit the government and share a moment with us to make wishes for the upcoming 2018,' PM Zaev said.
The government goal is to provide roof for every child by 2020, considering Macedonia's European prospect, the PM said.
'We take into consideration the recommendations of institutions and believe that Macedonia will be a happier society for all if children are satisfied and see their future in their homeland,' Zaev said.
The SOS Children's Village management presented a letter of appreciation to the Prime Minister, expressing hope for the government to make right decisions on the care for parentless children. lk/16:41
