Ministry publishes draft strategy for public administration reform
- Friday, December 29, 2017 5:00 PM
Skopje, 29 December 2017 (MIA) - The Ministry of Information Society and Administration (MIOA) published on its website Friday the draft strategy for public administration reform 2018-2022 and an action plan for its implementation.
The document notifies the measures that will be implemented in the next five years, covering inter alia the areas of public service and human resources management.
Both the strategy and the action plan are a result of the input of four working groups of representatives of civic organizations, domestic, international expects and SIGMA, MIOA said in a press release. lk/16:59
