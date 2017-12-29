PM Zaev: 2018 - year of vital decisions for Macedonia

Skopje, 29 December 2017 (MIA) - Changes in Macedonia indicate that the country is entering the year of vital decisions, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Friday at a meeting with leaders, representatives of political parties - part of the government coalition.

PM Zaev briefed the coalition partners about the cabinet's priorities - Macedonia's EU, NATO integration processes; implementation of reforms and economic growth plan - and the achieved results to that effect so far, the government said in a press release.

'We have created conditions to completely alter the democratic milieu in the country, which is recognized by citizens at the local elections and the international community, especially by our (Macedonia's) strategic partners within the EU and NATO, and the US. These changes indicate that we are entering a year of key decisions for the state. In this respect the support of all coalition partners in general and especially for realization the one society for all concept, is rather significant,' Zaev said. lk/19:05

