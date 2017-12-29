PM Zaev: 2018 - year of vital decisions for Macedonia
- Friday, December 29, 2017 7:07 PM
Skopje, 29 December 2017 (MIA) - Changes in Macedonia indicate that the country is entering the year of vital decisions, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Friday at a meeting with leaders, representatives of political parties - part of the government coalition.
PM Zaev briefed the coalition partners about the cabinet's priorities - Macedonia's EU, NATO integration processes; implementation of reforms and economic growth plan - and the achieved results to that effect so far, the government said in a press release.
'We have created conditions to completely alter the democratic milieu in the country, which is recognized by citizens at the local elections and the international community, especially by our (Macedonia's) strategic partners within the EU and NATO, and the US. These changes indicate that we are entering a year of key decisions for the state. In this respect the support of all coalition partners in general and especially for realization the one society for all concept, is rather significant,' Zaev said. lk/19:05
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:47 PM | Turkey's ruling AKP plans to expand overseas
Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party plans to open nine more offices abroad, the party...
- 7:42 PM | At least 56 Palestinians injured in anti-Trump protest
At least 56 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank and Gaza on Friday as they...
- 7:07 PM | PM Zaev: 2018 - year of vital decisions for Macedonia
Changes in Macedonia indicate that the country is entering the year of vital decisions, Prime Minist...
- 5:21 PM | Russia sentences financier, Magnitsky advocate to prison
A Moscow court on Friday sentenced the financier who has advocated for a U.S. law targeting Russian ...
- 5:16 PM | Turkey, Russia sign deal on supply of S-400 missiles: media
Turkey and Russia have signed an accord for Moscow to supply Ankara with S-400 surface-to-air missil...