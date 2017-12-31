Millions of people around the globe to ring in the New Year

Skopje, 31 December 2017 (MIA) - Hundreds of millions of people worldwide will ring in the new year on Sunday at midnight, some of them at home with family and friends while scores of others at parties in pubs, restaurants or clubs.

The City of Skopje cancelled the New Year’s outdoor event which was supposed to take place in ‘Macedonia’ square. Funds planned to organize the celebration will be donated for charity.

However, children will have the chance to meet Santa Claus, who will arrive in the square in downtown Skopje at noon.

The Municipality of Center in Skopje organizes a party on New Year's eve in downtown Skopje with performances by Macedonian bands and pop singers.

Money collected at the party will be donated to a 16-year old teenage boy, who needs a bone marrow transplant and to be operated in Italy.

The Macedonian capital has been decorated in a festive spirit throughout December.

The New Year tree in 'Macedonia' square was lit on December 18 during a performance of high school choirs.

City authorities and the police urge citizens to refrain from using fireworks during the evening.

The little island nation of Kiribati and Samoa are the first, while Honolulu-Hawaii is the last place to usher in the New Year. ba/10:30

