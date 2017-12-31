МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Sunday, December 31, 2017, 

President's wife visits children's hospital to hand out New Year gifts

Sunday, December 31, 2017  3:48 PM

President

Skopje, 31 December 2017 (MIA) - The President's wife, Maja Ivanova visited Sunday the children's clinic in Skopje to hand out New Year's presents to the children who are being treated at the hospital.

"Traditionally, I came here to spend the last day of the year with the children who are treated at the hospital... Any visit to the children's clinic is dear to me, because I come here to support, promote or join a project that could improve children's health protection," stated Ivanova.

In 2013, she endorsed a national fund-raising campaign after which, with full support by the Turkish Cooperation and Development Agency (TIKA), an emergency center within the Clinic for Children's Diseases was built. 

This year saw the completion of the project to renovate and furnish the intensive care ward at the clinic under the auspices of Maja Ivanov and with support by TIKA. ba/15:46

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
11/1/2015 2:55:33 PM First lady Maja Ivanova visits the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome

Mosaic

Tel Aviv poised to break record with world's tallest Lego tower

A 118-foot Lego tower built in Tel Aviv is on its ...

Vogue's top 10 best-dressed women in 2017

A 63-year-old first lady is on the list, as are yo...

Vin Diesel named 2017’s top grossing actor

The action star’s latest addition to the xXx franc...

Pennsylvania woman stunned by $284 billion electric bill

A Pennsylvania utility customer got the shock of h...

Google releases its annual Santa Tracker

Google’s Santa Tracker, which has been around for ...

Top