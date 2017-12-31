President's wife visits children's hospital to hand out New Year gifts

Skopje, 31 December 2017 (MIA) - The President's wife, Maja Ivanova visited Sunday the children's clinic in Skopje to hand out New Year's presents to the children who are being treated at the hospital.

"Traditionally, I came here to spend the last day of the year with the children who are treated at the hospital... Any visit to the children's clinic is dear to me, because I come here to support, promote or join a project that could improve children's health protection," stated Ivanova.

In 2013, she endorsed a national fund-raising campaign after which, with full support by the Turkish Cooperation and Development Agency (TIKA), an emergency center within the Clinic for Children's Diseases was built.

This year saw the completion of the project to renovate and furnish the intensive care ward at the clinic under the auspices of Maja Ivanov and with support by TIKA. ba/15:46

