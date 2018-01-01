МИА Лого
Macedonia welcomes New Year

Monday, January 01, 2018  11:24 AM

Skopje, 1 January 2018 (MIA) - Citizens of Macedonia - some at home with family and friends others at parties in pubs, restaurants or clubs - welcomed the New Year.

The City of Skopje cancelled the New Year's outdoor event which was supposed to take place in 'Macedonia' square. Funds planned to organize the celebration will be donated for charity.

The Municipality of Center in Skopje organized a party on New Year's eve in downtown Skopje with performances by Macedonian bands and pop singers.

Money collected at the party will be donated to a 16-year old teenage boy, who needs a bone marrow transplant and to be operated in Italy.

The Macedonian capital has been decorated in a festive spirit throughout December.

The New Year tree in 'Macedonia' square was lit on December 18 during a performance of high school choirs.

City authorities and the police urged citizens to refrain from using fireworks during the evening.

The little island nation of Kiribati and Samoa are the first, while Honolulu-Hawaii is the last place to usher in the New Year. lk/11:23

