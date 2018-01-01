Baby girl ushers New Year in Skopje
- Monday, January 01, 2018 11:38 AM
Skopje, 1 January 2018 (MIA) - A baby girl ushered the New Year in Skopje, born one minute after midnight in the Gynecology Clinic.
The baby weighing 3.70 kg and 49cm tall is the second child to mother Borjana Radevska, regional Crisis Management Centre said.
Ministers of Health, Labour and Social Policy, Venko Filipce and Mila Carovska respectively, and Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov, are set to visit and present gifts to the newborn. lk/11:37
