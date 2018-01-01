МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+

Skopje City presents bankbook to first baby of 2018

Monday, January 01, 2018  12:57 PM

Skopje City presents bankbook to first baby of 2018

Skopje, 1 January 2018 (MIA) - Ministers of Health, Labor and Social Policy, Venko Filipce and Mila Carovska respectively, and Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov, visited and presented gifts Monday to the first baby born in 2018.

A baby girl ushered the New Year in Skopje, born one minute after midnight in the Gynecology Clinic.

Traditionally the youngest Skopje citizen got a teddy bear and bankbook with MKD 20.000 (EUR 325), Skope Mayor Silegov told reporters.

прво бебе 2018

We have extended congratulations to parents on their second child and asked them to invite us to the girl's first birthday, Minister Filipce said.

Minister Carovska reaffirmed the government's commitment to care for each and every child in the country, saying that it plans to work on improving the quality of the preschool education.

Ten babies have entered the world this morning in the Skopje Clinic of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Director Adela Pop Stefanija said. lk/12:56

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Tel Aviv poised to break record with world's tallest Lego tower

A 118-foot Lego tower built in Tel Aviv is on its ...

Vogue's top 10 best-dressed women in 2017

A 63-year-old first lady is on the list, as are yo...

Vin Diesel named 2017’s top grossing actor

The action star’s latest addition to the xXx franc...

Pennsylvania woman stunned by $284 billion electric bill

A Pennsylvania utility customer got the shock of h...

Google releases its annual Santa Tracker

Google’s Santa Tracker, which has been around for ...

Top