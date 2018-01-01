Skopje City presents bankbook to first baby of 2018
- Monday, January 01, 2018 12:57 PM
Skopje, 1 January 2018 (MIA) - Ministers of Health, Labor and Social Policy, Venko Filipce and Mila Carovska respectively, and Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov, visited and presented gifts Monday to the first baby born in 2018.
A baby girl ushered the New Year in Skopje, born one minute after midnight in the Gynecology Clinic.
Traditionally the youngest Skopje citizen got a teddy bear and bankbook with MKD 20.000 (EUR 325), Skope Mayor Silegov told reporters.
We have extended congratulations to parents on their second child and asked them to invite us to the girl's first birthday, Minister Filipce said.
Minister Carovska reaffirmed the government's commitment to care for each and every child in the country, saying that it plans to work on improving the quality of the preschool education.
Ten babies have entered the world this morning in the Skopje Clinic of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Director Adela Pop Stefanija said. lk/12:56
