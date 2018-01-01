President Ivanov commends ARM's capability to respond to all challenges
- Monday, January 01, 2018 1:31 PM
Skopje, 1 January 2018 (MIA) - President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Gjorge Ivanov paid a visit Monday members of Macedonia's Army (ARM) at the military barracks 'Cojlija'.
During the traditional visit on the New Year's first day, President Ivanov congratulated the holiday to servicemen and wished for Macedonia to finally join NATO.
'The Armed Forces have proven their capability to respond to all challenges. We have witnessed the ARM role in dealing with illegal migration, its readiness to deal with crisis management challenges, being always the first to offer assistance in aftermath of natural disasters and where and whenever necessary,' Ivanov said. lk/13:30
