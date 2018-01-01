Government delegation pays tribute to first Macedonia's President Gligorov

Skopje, 1 January 2018 (MIA) - A government delegation laid fresh flowers Monday on the grave of the first President of the Republic of Macedonia, Kiro Gligorov, who passed away on 1 January 2012.

Gligorv became the first democratically elected president of Macedonia on 26 January 1991 and served two terms until 19 November 1999. He led the country to independence proclaimed after the referendum held on 8 September 1991, and managed to keep it out of the Yugoslav wars.

During his presidential mandate, Macedonia got a new constitution (November 1991) and became the 181st UN member. lk/16:56

###

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.