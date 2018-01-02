Macedonia to spend more energy in 2018

Skopje, 2 January 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia will spend 2.7 percent more energy in 2018, show projections of this year's Energy Balance.

Oil products will have the largest share in spent energy (51.5%), followed by electricity (28%), biomass (10.5%) and coals (5.3%).

A session of the Macedonian Energy Association (MEA) discussing the Energy Balance heard that traffic will absorb 39 percent of total consumption of final energy, industry-27 percent, households-26 percent, commercial and service sector-five percent, while agriculture-one percent.

Electricity production is projected at 5,766 gWh, i.e. a three-percent increase compared to 2017.

Energy needs in 2018 are lower by two percent compared to 2017. Oil products have the largest share at 39 percent in consumption, coals-31 percent, biomass-eight percent, natural gas-nine percent, hydro energy-four percent. Share of net electricity import stands at eight percent.

The Energy Balance is an indicative planning document that lists the requirements of total energy quantities and certain types of energy in Macedonia, and their provision from domestic resources or through import. ik/08:38

