Tuesday, January 02, 2018, 

Series of earthquakes in Dojran region

Tuesday, January 02, 2018  8:59 AM

Skopje, 2 January 2017 (MIA) - Series of earthquakes hit the Dojran region early on Tuesday, the strongest registered at 05:24h.

The Seismological Observatory within the Skopje-based Faculty of Natural Science and Mathematics said the epicenter of the 4,8-magnitude earthquake was 145km southeast of Skopje.

The quake, which was also felt in Greece and Bulgaria, caused minor damages to buildings in the populated places near the epicenter. ik/08:58

###

