Solution for humanitarian crisis based on Refugee Declaration, Zaev tells Pope Francis
- Tuesday, January 02, 2018 12:18 PM
Skopje, 2 January 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has received a letter from Pope Francis on occasion of January 1, World Day of Peace, a feast day of the Roman Catholic Church established in 1967, dedicated this year to migrants and refugees - men and women in search of peace.
In the response to the Pope's letter, PM Zaev says Macedonia understands his concern and joins the commitment that this global humanitarian crisis will be solved in line with the UN Declaration for Refugees and Migrants.
"We share your hope that the declaration approval will provide a framework for proposals over political and practical measures as an inspiration for enhancement of the peace-building process, while the international community will find a way to urge member-states to guarantee the rights of refugees and migrants", reads the note. ik/12:15
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:06 PM | Pendarovski: It's time for Macedonia to join NATO
All political stakeholders - part of the incumbent government - believe that the time has come for t...
- 7:03 PM | FinMin Tevdovski: 2018 to be good year for Macedonia's economy
The 2018 will be a good year for Macedonia's economy as the stabilization of the political environme...
- 5:23 PM | PM Zaev believes 2018 will bring solution to name dispute, NATO membership invitation and start of EU accession talks
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev believes in the possibility for the name dispute to be resolved, Macedonia...
- 4:05 PM | Time for work, not elections, PM Zaev says
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev promises that 2018 will be a good year for Macedonia, saying that it is ti...
- 3:24 PM | Trump blasts ‘brutal and corrupt’ Iranian regime, nuclear deal
US President Donald Trump praised Iranian protesters on Tuesday for acting against Tehran’s “brutal ...