Solution for humanitarian crisis based on Refugee Declaration, Zaev tells Pope Francis

Skopje, 2 January 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has received a letter from Pope Francis on occasion of January 1, World Day of Peace, a feast day of the Roman Catholic Church established in 1967, dedicated this year to migrants and refugees - men and women in search of peace.

In the response to the Pope's letter, PM Zaev says Macedonia understands his concern and joins the commitment that this global humanitarian crisis will be solved in line with the UN Declaration for Refugees and Migrants.

"We share your hope that the declaration approval will provide a framework for proposals over political and practical measures as an inspiration for enhancement of the peace-building process, while the international community will find a way to urge member-states to guarantee the rights of refugees and migrants", reads the note. ik/12:15

