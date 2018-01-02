МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, January 02, 2018, 

Solution for humanitarian crisis based on Refugee Declaration, Zaev tells Pope Francis

Tuesday, January 02, 2018  12:18 PM

Solution for humanitarian crisis based on Refugee Declaration, Zaev tells Pope Francis

Skopje, 2 January 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has received a letter from Pope Francis on occasion of January 1, World Day of Peace, a feast day of the Roman Catholic Church established in 1967, dedicated this year to migrants and refugees - men and women in search of peace.

In the response to the Pope's letter, PM Zaev says Macedonia understands his concern and joins the commitment that this global humanitarian crisis will be solved in line with the UN Declaration for Refugees and Migrants.

"We share your hope that the declaration approval will provide a framework for proposals over political and practical measures as an inspiration for enhancement of the peace-building process, while the international community will find a way to urge member-states to guarantee the rights of refugees and migrants", reads the note. ik/12:15

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Hollywood women launch campaign to fight sexual harassment

More than 300 actresses, writers and directors hav...

Guam raises smoking age from 18 to 21

Guam has raised its smoking age from 18 to 21. Sta...

Tel Aviv poised to break record with world's tallest Lego tower

A 118-foot Lego tower built in Tel Aviv is on its ...

Vogue's top 10 best-dressed women in 2017

A 63-year-old first lady is on the list, as are yo...

Vin Diesel named 2017’s top grossing actor

The action star’s latest addition to the xXx franc...

Top