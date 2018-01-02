January 8, non-working day for all citizens
- Tuesday, January 02, 2018 1:28 PM
Skopje, 2 January 2018 (MIA) - On occasion of the first day of Orthodox Christmas-January 7, Monday (January 8) is a non-working day for all Macedonian citizens, said the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.
The ministry congratulates Christmas to the Orthodox faithful. ik/13:27

