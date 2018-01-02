Greek PM optimist in name row, urges deeds not words

Athens, 2 January 2018 (MIA) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is an optimist regarding the name issue, but expects concrete steps from Macedonia, MIA reports from Athens.

"I am an optimist that we can manage the issue that we inherited from previous governments in an efficient and responsible way. I believe steps towards a way out of the impasse can be made as long as there is real wish from the other side," Tsipras said in an interview with Greek radio Real FM.

However, he said the issue required deeds and tangible results, not words.

"Foreign policy needs restraint, not excessive talking. I prefer deeds rather than words", added Tsipras. ik/14:30

