Greek PM optimist in name row, urges deeds not words
- Tuesday, January 02, 2018 2:33 PM
Athens, 2 January 2018 (MIA) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is an optimist regarding the name issue, but expects concrete steps from Macedonia, MIA reports from Athens.
"I am an optimist that we can manage the issue that we inherited from previous governments in an efficient and responsible way. I believe steps towards a way out of the impasse can be made as long as there is real wish from the other side," Tsipras said in an interview with Greek radio Real FM.
However, he said the issue required deeds and tangible results, not words.
"Foreign policy needs restraint, not excessive talking. I prefer deeds rather than words", added Tsipras. ik/14:30
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:06 PM | Pendarovski: It's time for Macedonia to join NATO
All political stakeholders - part of the incumbent government - believe that the time has come for t...
- 7:03 PM | FinMin Tevdovski: 2018 to be good year for Macedonia's economy
The 2018 will be a good year for Macedonia's economy as the stabilization of the political environme...
- 5:23 PM | PM Zaev believes 2018 will bring solution to name dispute, NATO membership invitation and start of EU accession talks
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev believes in the possibility for the name dispute to be resolved, Macedonia...
- 4:05 PM | Time for work, not elections, PM Zaev says
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev promises that 2018 will be a good year for Macedonia, saying that it is ti...
- 3:24 PM | Trump blasts ‘brutal and corrupt’ Iranian regime, nuclear deal
US President Donald Trump praised Iranian protesters on Tuesday for acting against Tehran’s “brutal ...