Osmani and Filipce discuss healthcare system, EU challenges

Skopje, 2 January 2018 (MIA) - Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Health Minister Venko Filipce at Tuesday’s meeting discussed challenges of the health system, foreseen reforms but opportunities for cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Secretariat for European Affairs especially in the sphere of foreign aid intended to healthcare sector.

As a former minister, but also as a doctor, I am aware of the great challenges of the healthcare system for which you have my full support and support of the Secretariat for European Affairs to tackle the necessary reforms, Osmani’s office said in a press release.

He said that he is acquainted with the fact that health reforms are difficult, strenuous and expensive, and that the key challenge is providing financial support for their implementation for which Health Ministry will have full support from the Secretariat for European Affairs and his support as National Coordinator of Foreign Assistance in the Republic of Macedonia.

The approximation to the European Union does not mean only the implementation of painful reforms, but also the benefits of approximation to European values and standards. Progress in EU approximation means progress in achieving European health, European standards in health, which represents one of Macedonia’s most important European perspectives, Osmani said. sk/14:51

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.