Time for work, not elections, PM Zaev says

Skopje, 2 January 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev promises that 2018 will be a good year for Macedonia, saying that it is time for work, not elections.

The 2018 will be a year of economic prosperity, Zaev said, expressing belief that it will bring new investments, jobs and GDP growth for the benefit of citizens' living standard.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski, Zaev sent a message of support to businessmen. This year, the government will be able to support the business sector and considering the stable parliamentary majority, to be sure in the implementation of all strategic plans to that effect, the PM said. lk/16:04

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.