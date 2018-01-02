Time for work, not elections, PM Zaev says
- Tuesday, January 02, 2018 4:05 PM
Skopje, 2 January 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev promises that 2018 will be a good year for Macedonia, saying that it is time for work, not elections.
The 2018 will be a year of economic prosperity, Zaev said, expressing belief that it will bring new investments, jobs and GDP growth for the benefit of citizens' living standard.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski, Zaev sent a message of support to businessmen. This year, the government will be able to support the business sector and considering the stable parliamentary majority, to be sure in the implementation of all strategic plans to that effect, the PM said. lk/16:04
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:06 PM | Pendarovski: It's time for Macedonia to join NATO
All political stakeholders - part of the incumbent government - believe that the time has come for t...
- 7:03 PM | FinMin Tevdovski: 2018 to be good year for Macedonia's economy
The 2018 will be a good year for Macedonia's economy as the stabilization of the political environme...
- 5:23 PM | PM Zaev believes 2018 will bring solution to name dispute, NATO membership invitation and start of EU accession talks
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev believes in the possibility for the name dispute to be resolved, Macedonia...
- 4:05 PM | Time for work, not elections, PM Zaev says
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev promises that 2018 will be a good year for Macedonia, saying that it is ti...
- 3:24 PM | Trump blasts ‘brutal and corrupt’ Iranian regime, nuclear deal
US President Donald Trump praised Iranian protesters on Tuesday for acting against Tehran’s “brutal ...