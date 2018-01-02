МИА Лого
Tuesday, January 02, 2018, 

Pendarovski: It's time for Macedonia to join NATO

Tuesday, January 02, 2018  9:06 PM

Skopje, 2 January 2018 (MIA) - All political stakeholders - part of the incumbent government - believe that the time has come for the issue on Macedonia's accession to NATO to be settled, as the country is holding an inglorious record as candidate, which has already launched the 18th cycle of the annual membership plan, National Coordinator for NATO Stevo Pendarovski says in an interview with the public broadcaster MRT.

He is certain that Macedonia will resolve the political and economic problems by the next NATO Summit, scheduled to take place on 11-12 July in Brussels.

Macedonia, Pendarovski says, will do everything in its power for settling the name dispute, but it cannot offer guarantees about the moves of the other side (Greece).

He expects for the new opposition, as it is the case with the government,  to show understanding for the most important issue and have a vision about 'what we wish for Macedonia to be in the next 15-20 years.'

Pendarovski says a referendum should be organized if there is a reasonable proposal for settling the name dispute. lk/21:05

