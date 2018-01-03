Independent Greeks to support name compromise: MP
- Wednesday, January 03, 2018 9:15 AM
Athens, 3 January 2018 (MIA) - A deputy of Independent Greeks (ANEL), the Greek government’s right-wing coalition partner, has suggested the party could support a compromise solution over the name dispute with the Republic of Macedonia, daily Kathimerini reports.
"ANEL will obey to what the majority decides. We shall respect the principle of majority rule, should the majority go against the national interest,” Costas Katsikis said on Tuesday.
ANEL chief Panos Kammenos has repeatedly said in the past few weeks he would not back a solution that would include the term 'Macedonia.' ik/09:09
