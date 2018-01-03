Wind clears air in Skopje
- Wednesday, January 03, 2018 9:09 AM
Skopje, 3 January 2018 (MIA) - Overnight winds have cleared the air in the Skopje region, bringing down the levels of fine PM10 particles below 50 μg/m.
Forecasters have said moderate to strong winds will also blow in the area on Wednesday.
Air pollution over the past couple of days vastly exceeded the limits, reaching up to 629 μg/m in certain areas of Skopje.
The Government and the City of Skopje introduce emergency measures once levels exceed 200 μg/m at measuring stations over two consecutive days. ik/09:08
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:15 AM | Independent Greeks to support name compromise: MP
A deputy of Independent Greeks (ANEL), the Greek government’s right-wing coalition partner, has sugg...
- 9:09 AM | Wind clears air in Skopje
Overnight winds have cleared the air in the Skopje region, bringing down the levels of fine PM10 par...
- 8:59 AM | MOB to hold traditional Vasilica concert to feature retro rock and pop hits
Macedonian Opera and Ballet (MOB) will traditionally hold concert titled "Simply the Best" on Jan. 1...
- 8:18 AM | Trump threatens stop to Palestinian aid over Jerusalem row
The US may stop aid payments to Palestinians who are "no longer willing to talk peace", President Tr...
- 9:06 PM | Pendarovski: It's time for Macedonia to join NATO
All political stakeholders - part of the incumbent government - believe that the time has come for t...