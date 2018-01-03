Wind clears air in Skopje

Skopje, 3 January 2018 (MIA) - Overnight winds have cleared the air in the Skopje region, bringing down the levels of fine PM10 particles below 50 μg/m.

Forecasters have said moderate to strong winds will also blow in the area on Wednesday.

Air pollution over the past couple of days vastly exceeded the limits, reaching up to 629 μg/m in certain areas of Skopje.

The Government and the City of Skopje introduce emergency measures once levels exceed 200 μg/m at measuring stations over two consecutive days. ik/09:08

