Greek organizations campaigning against term 'Macedonia'

Athens, 3 January 2018 (MIA) - Latest developments between Macedonia and Greece and the optimism in the two countries that the long-standing name dispute could be solved in 2018 have mobilized Greek patriotic associations and organizations, MIA reports from Athens.

Protests in northern Greece, resolutions, petitioning, demands for referendum and rejection of any name including term 'Macedonia' are part of the activities within campaign dubbed "Macedonia means Greece".

The Greek Federation of Cultural Associations of Macedonians and diaspora associations are the campaign organizers, covered by about 60 media from the country's north.

They have already registered a website, produced a video clip, sent resolutions to the country's top officials and announced a gathering in Skydra on Wednesday, whereas a large event is to take place in Thessaloniki in about a month.

Representatives of The Greek Federation of Cultural Associations of Macedonians met with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos by the end of November, presenting a resolution over the exclusion of term 'Macedonia' in the name and urging for a referendum on the issue.

As of December, the organization is also petitioning for a resolution to be forwarded to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. The petition deadline is 31 January.

The campaign also includes a clip saying that Macedonia has been an indispensable part of Hellenism for 3,000 years, highlighting 'Macedonia means Greece'.

Greek TV stations Star and Skai have reported over the campaign, besides the 60 media outlets, mainly websites and radio stations from the north of Greece. ik/11:11

