Growth of industrial zones exports, new investments announced

Skopje, 3 January 2018 (MIA) - Companies operating in the Technological Industrial Development Zones (TIDZs) during last year achieved 29.2 percent higher exports compared to 2016, and it is expected to grow in the coming years.

The undertaken activities in the TIDZs in 2017, especially the second half of the year, recorded positive results in regard to new investments and reinvestments of the companies in the zones. Following the presentation of the Economic Growth Plan, companies with domestic and foreign capital showed increased interest in new investments which indicates the movement of investment activity of the companies, stabilization of business and political climate and more intensive economic growth in Macedonia in 2018, Directorate for the Technological Industrial Development Zones said in a press release.

Sources in the Directorate said that equal and transparent conditions for investment and doors opened to domestic investors are being offered for the first time in the zones. They believe that, in accordance with the increased investment interest in regard to the measures from the Economic Growth Plan and the announcements for new investments, the export from TIDZ is expected to have upward growth rates in the coming years.

In the last quarter of 2017, Turkish company Çağatay Kablo laid cornerstone for the new plant for production of wires and cables in automotive industry and investment agreements were signed with the Turkish company Murat Ticaret, which will produce cables and electrical installations and with the German company Kessler for the production of electric motors. - New investments are being realized, new jobs are being created and given the fact that the companies are export-oriented companies, positive effects in export growth are expected, press release reads.

Macedonian company Hi-Tech and German company German Electric Systems are expected to launch operations in early 2018, while the Italian company MSA is in the final phase of construction of new plant. sk/11:29

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.