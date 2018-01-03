Name issue derailed because of politicians' nonsense: Thessaloniki mayor
- Wednesday, January 03, 2018 11:28 AM
Athens, 3 January 2018 (MIA) - Politicians' nonsense is the reason that the 'name issue has been derailed,' says Thessaloniki mayor Yiannis Boutaris in an interview with the radio station of ANA-MPA news agency.
"There is no greater Macedonian than me because of my background," says Boutaris, most probably in reference to Greeks declaring themselves as Macedonians, not Macedonians from Macedonia, MIA reports from Athens.
According to him, the name issue has been derailed due to the politicians' nonsense.
"People want to find their identity. Through concessions from both sides, but also from the opposition, they are prepared for compromise. Mr.Zaev said he will change the name of the airport, street signs", says Boutaris.
Regarding the New Year's dinner with the Macedonian PM in Thessaloniki, he says neighbors should foster good relations.
"We had planned a private dinner. I invited him to spend the New Year's Eve in Thessaloniki. His brother and his friends come to Thessaloniki on a weekly basis. We discussed a trip on the Vardar sometime in April, maybe with a joint crew. Secondly, we agreed on cultural exchange involving dance, music and lectures, both in Skopje and Thessaloniki. We also referred to scholarships provided by the Thessaloniki municipality," stresses Boutaris. ik/11:26
