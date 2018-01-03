Journalist Kezarovski holds meet and greet with fans of his debut book

Skopje, 3 January 2018 (MIA) - Fans of the book 'Life in a Box' on Wednesday have the chance to meet the author, journalist Tomislav Kezarovski, nearly two months after its release. He will be signing copies at a Skopje bookstore from 12:00h until 15:00h.

'Life in a Books' is an autobiographical book by the journalist Kezarovski about his time spent in jail in Skopje after being put in eight-month detention by an court order.

Speaking to reporters, Kezarovski said the meet and greet had been organized for him to listen to what the readers of the book had to say.

The book has generally received positive reactions since its launch in November.

"The first impressions I've been receiving from the readers are more than excellent. Although it's an easy read, the book at times can be difficult to process, especially the parts where I had written about all my ups and downs during my detention. I'm mostly touched by the positive reactions from the readers," said Kezarovski.

He said he had felt pressure after launching the book. "Someone has been trying hard to exert pressure, but it won't stop either me or my family in our attempts to persevere," said Kezarovski.

"Life in a Box' is slated for a second edition probably by the end of January. Its author said he was planning to write a sequel to the book.

"The sequel will revolve around 'the masterminds' of my case. All those who had, more or less, contributed to me being put in detention. At the moment, I am collecting data and documents about the detention," the journalist said.

Kezarovski was jailed for allegedly revealing the identity of a protected witness in an article published in 2008 in a magazine. His imprisonment drew harsh reactions from international non-governmental organizations and media requesting Macedonian courts to drop charges and release him. ba/14:21

