Skopje court schedules hearing for yet another SPO case

Skopje, 3 January 2018 (MIA) - The first hearing involving the case of the Special Public Prosecution (SPO) codenamed 'TNT' is scheduled on Jan. 24. Former premier Nikola Gruevski, former transport minister Mile Janakieski, former municipal mayor Toni Trajkovski and four others were indicted by the SPO in charge of prosecuting high-level crime.

The council for evaluation of the indictment at the Skopje Criminal Court on 17 November 2017 accepted the 'TNT' indictment

The case investigates the demolition of a residential complex of buildings by businessman and leader of the Party for European Future, Fijat Canoski.

In early November, the Court of Appeals decided that wiretapped conversations over the demolition of the Kosmos complex could be used as evidence in court.

At a public session, SPO prosecutors said that ex-PM Gruevski and ex-minister Mile Janakieski weren't victims of the wiretapping affairs, but rather they had been part of the government that had ordered illegal interception of communications.

The prosecutors claimed the wiretapped conversations could be used as evidence and they didn't violated the privacy of the accused.

Moreover, the defense team claimed the wiretapped conversations were acquired in an illegal way and infringed on the privacy of the accused. ba/15:20

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.