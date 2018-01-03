Zaev-Tsipras phone-conversation - top news in Greece

Athens, 3 January 2018 (MIA) - High-Level Encounters for Skopje's Issue; Skopje Premier's Phone Conversation with Tsipras and Kotzias; Zaev: There is a Willingness for Solution; Optimism for Name Solution - these are some of the headlines of Greek media, which quote the Macedonian Prime Minister's statements at yesterday's press conference.

The recent developments in connection with the Macedonian-Greek relations have been part of the central news on all Greek TV networks, unlike before, when the media in the country rarely had room for news on the name dispute, MIA reports from Athens.

The media have been citing the positions of both official Skopje and Athens, reporting especially about (Macedonian PM) Zoran Zaev's phone talks with (Greek PM and FM) Alexis Tsipras and Nikos Kotzias respectively during his private visit to Thessaloniki.

'The Premiers of Greece and Skopje voiced optimism just a few days after their phone conversation,' Greek TV Antenna said.

'FYROM PM Zoran Zaev voiced optimism that a solution to the name issue would be found in the course of 2018, enabling the country to join NATO and commence the EU accession talks,' Greek TV Alpha reported.

Greek PM's Office also issued a press release, saying that Tsipras had a phone conversation with and extended New Year 's greetings to Zaev. lk/16:05

