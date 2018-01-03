МИА Лого
Wednesday, January 03, 2018, 

Wednesday, January 03, 2018  5:20 PM

PM Zaev meets a delegation of Skopje-based Diplomatic Club

Skopje, 3 January 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev briefed Wednesday a delegation of the Diplomatic Club about ongoing activities of Macedonia's foreign policy towards realization of the country's strategic goals - the EU and NATO membership, relations with neighbors, the US and other world powers, the government said in a press release.

The gathering paid special attention to the fresh possibilities for advancing the country's Euro-Atlantic integration processes, as well as the relations with Greece and its problem with Macedonia's constitutional name.

The diplomats commended the possibility to get a firsthand report about the government activities on the (name) issue and present their views.

In a period when Macedonia should make serious decisions on the country's strategic goals all good ideas, experiences that may help are welcomed, Zaev told the diplomats. lk/17:19

###

 

