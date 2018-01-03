PM Zaev meets representatives of 'Bioengineering' company

Skopje, 3 January 2018 (MIA) - Representatives of the 'Bioengineering' company Goran and Ivan Kungulovski presented Wednesday a scientific project to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on 'Personalized Genetics - Genome and Exome Sequencing', which could be applied in diagnosing, pharmacogenetics and other areas of preventive medicine, the government said in a press release.

This methodology offers precise and timely diagnosis, enabling a personalized therapy that should be more effective and cause fewer side effects than the standard options. The introduction of new technologies based on genetic information are a potential tool in pre-natal medicine, fatal and rare diseases, the press release reads.

Zaev commend the young biologists for their enthusiasm and hard work, saying that the government would support all initiatives that would bring scientific progress in general, especially to the sphere of medicine. lk/21:01

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.