Memorial museum of illegal weapons manufacturing workshops in Skopje
- Thursday, January 04, 2018 9:03 AM
Skopje, 4 January 2018 (MIA) - Skopje Mayor Petre Shilegov is to open Thursday the memorial museum of the illegal weapons manufacturing workshops in Skopje during the People’s Liberation War (1941-1944) and the permanent setting “Heroes of the City of Vardar.”
The visitors will be able to see the permanent setting by the author Zoja Bogdanovska, who is senior curator of history, located on quay "Dimitar Vlahov" behind the Archaeological Museum of Macedonia. sk/08:59
