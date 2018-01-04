Greek media: Osmani to visit Athens, Tsipras-Zaev meeting likely in Davos

Athens, 4 January 2018 (MIA) - January is the month in which the events related to the name issue are expected to develop, Greek media reported, and this position is strengthened with possible meetings that would occur in the upcoming period.

The visit of Deputy PM Bujar for EU Affairs Bujar Osmani to Athens, fresh round of name talks, the visit of NATO Secretary General to Skopje and possible meeting of two countries’ prime ministers in Davos are activities foreseen for January, Greek media reported.

Sky and Action 24 televisions, To Vima and Ta Nea newspapers and part of the Greek news sites referring to their sources reported that Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister for EU Affairs Bujar Osmani will visit Athens on Monday or Tuesday and will meet with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his deputy Georgios Katrougalos, MIA's correspondent reports from Athens.

Greek media citing information published in the Macedonian media on Wednesday, announced that mediator Nimetz will hold a fresh round of talks with the representatives of both countries in two weeks, while on January 17 and 18 the NATO Secretary General will visit Skopje after 3 years.

According to unconfirmed information in the Greek media, if there is progress at talks, and if both prime ministers and Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras leave for Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum from January 23 to 26, then they are very likely to hold a bilateral meeting.

In Greece, Macedonia remains a "hot topic", given that each party has its own position and demands. The government coalition has different positions, SYRIZA seeks erga omnes name, Independent Greeks oppose the use of the term Macedonia in the name, opposition parties demand a unique and common position from the Greek government, and the Greek government calls for a clear position from the opposition parties whether it will support possible agreement with the neighbouring country, MIA reports from Athens. sk/09:55

