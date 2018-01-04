Earthquake with epicenter in Kosovo felt in Skopje
- Thursday, January 04, 2018 12:33 PM
Skopje, 4 January 2017 (MIA) - An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale with epicenter of 30 kilometers west of Pekj, Kosovo, has been felt Thursday at 10:45 am in Skopje and northwest of Macedonia.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake's epicenter has been at the depth of 10 kilometers and besides in Kosovo and Macedonia, has been felt in Montenegro as well. sk/12:31
###
