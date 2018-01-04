Greek PM convenes ministerial meeting to discuss name issue: Greek media

Athens, 4 January 2017 (MIA) - Several ministers of the Greek government, including Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who is junior government coalition partner, are attending a meeting at the prime minister's palace after being convened by Premier Alexis Tsipras, MIA reports from Athens.

The focal point of the meeting, dubbed 'an emergency mini-ministerial council' by the Greek media, is the name issue, reports MIA's correspondent. No official statement has been released by the PM's office at least for now. Greek media, however, have already announced it and reportedly it was set to begin at 11:00 local time.

Considering the fact that the name issue in Greece has turned into a internal matter on one hand, while on the other no official name proposal has been tabled yet, the meeting at the PM's seat is more likely to feature an internal affairs character. It is likely that the meeting will serve as an attempt to align the positions of the two coalition partners in the government. Namely, Alexis Tsipras of Syriza advocates for a composite name that will include the term Macedonia, whereas Panos Kammenos of the party Independent Greeks rejects any name that will include the term Macedonia.

The web-portal News247 reports that FM Kotzias is expected to inform the ministers, including PM Tsipras, about all new details emerging from the name negotiations between Athens and Skopje. At the same time, the PM's objective is to find a common ground with Panos Kammenos despite his party's refusal of a complex name proposal, the Greek media have reported.

Today's meeting is the first such event after the new year and the first meeting on the concrete issue, MIA reports from Athens.

Greek media have been reporting that activities involving the name issue have gained momentum, which has resulted in Thursday's mini-ministerial meeting. They have found links of today's forum with the telephone conversation between Macedonian PM Zoran Zaev and his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras and FM Nikos Kotzias, with the upcoming visit of Deputy PM Bujar Osmani to Athens and with the fresh round of name talks in New York.

MIA has already reported that the ministerial council meeting, a session of the Syriza parliamentary group and the tet-a-tet meeting of Tsipras and Kammenos are seen as likely initiatives run by the Greek PM regarding the name issue. After the mini-ministerial meeting, most probably PM Tsipras will define his next moves, it is reported.

As regards the upcoming meeting of UN name mediator Matthew Nimetz with the countries' negotiators, media outlets in Greece report that it is expected some concrete proposal or concrete proposals could be probably tabled because time is running out and the deadline for finding a solution by the July NATO summit is expiring. ba/13:34

