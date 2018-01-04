Finance Ministry develops software for unpaid obligations

Skopje, 4 January 2018 (MIA) - The Ministry of Finance developed software for all budget beneficiaries in regard to unpaid liabilities, so they can be systematically recorded and viewed in real time, Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski said in the interview with MTV.

Tevdovski said that the debt of the state institutions amounts €360 million which is a serious amount of accumulated liabilities given the fact that the deficit in Macedonia amounts €300 million.

The second thing that is very important is that we succeeded to pay some of the liabilities in short period of time. For example, for the Philharmonic, which was pompously opened, it had unpaid serious debts left over from former government. Most part of the debts we succeeded to pay off, Tevdovski said in the interview.

I think that transparency is the first step in the normalisation and stabilisation of the situation in Macedonia. Not only in the economy, but also for society in general, he said.

Tevdovski said that the projected economic growth of 3.2 percent for this year is realistic.

Stabilising the political situation together with the return of investor confidence should contribute to boosting private investments. This is what lacked the previous years to allow this to happen. For the first time in the budget there is serious support primarily for domestic enterprises besides foreign ones. Support includes support for investments, job creation and aimed at restoring credibility and investor confidence. Finance Ministry worked very hard on transparency, Tevdovski said.

In regard to realisation of capital investments which amount €400 million in this year’s budget, Tevdovski said that the Ministry of Finance will make strong pressure for capital investments to be realized because it will move the economy. sk/13:16

