Interpol releases arrest warrants for five suspects in Parliament's storming

Skopje, 4 January 2018 (MIA) - Interpol has published an international arrest warrant for five Macedonian nationals, who are suspected for their involvement in the violent events in Parliament on 27 April 2017.

A Red Notice has been published for Nikola Mitrevski-Koljo, Aleksandar Vasilevski-Nindza, Mladen Dodeski, Dean Davidovski and Mitre Pitropovski, the Interior Ministry (MoI) said Thursday on its website.

They are suspected of 'terrorist threat to the constitutional order and security in Macedonia' in relation to the storming of Parliament in April 2017.

So far, they were wanted by the Macedonian police under a local arrest warrant.

Although a no-show at a hearing, a court in Skopje has ordered detention for the five men. Once they are arrested, the men will be taken to a jail in Skopje pending trial. ba/14:08

